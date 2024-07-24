FMGE June 2024 scorecards likely today, download from natboard.edu.in

FMGE June 2024 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to publish the scorecards of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 session today, July 24. The result of the test was announced on July 16 and in the notification, the board said the scorecards will be shared on or after July 24. Candidates can download it from nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in using their login credentials. FMGE June 2024 scorecards expected today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2024 Session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 24th July, 2024,” the NBE said.

The screening test was conducted on July 6.

In the result document, the NBEMS published roll numbers of the selected candidates, the total marks secured by them and the pass/fail status. Now, the scorecards will be shared.

After releasing scorecards, the NBE will issue pass certificates to the candidates. The distribution will be done in-person and the schedule will be notified separately.

The NBEMS warned that if a candidate is found ineligible at any state, even after the declaration of results and distribution of certificates, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

“Use of unfair means if detected at any stage of FMGE, action will be taken against the candidate in accordance with the relevant provisions,” the board said in the result notification.

It informed that the result of 78 candidates have been kept withheld due to pending clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or outcome of the exam ethics committee.

For any query related to the FMGE-June 2024 session, the candidates can contact the NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.

FMGE, the screening test of the National Medical Commission, is a licentiate examination that allows foreign medical graduates to practice in India.