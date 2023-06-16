GPSSB 2023 Junior Clerk and Talati Cum Mantri result out at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, get link

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar released the Junior Clerk and Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati Cum Mantri) provisional results on June 16. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. GPSSB 2023 Junior Clerk and Talati Cum Mantri result out at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

In addition to the GPSSB Clerk and Talati Cum Mantri results, Board has also released the provisional merit list and final answer keys.

Direct link to check Junior clerk final answer key

Direct link to check Junior clerk provisional result

Direct link to check Junior clerk provisional merit list

Direct link to check Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati Cum Mantri) final answer key

Direct link to check Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati Cum Mantri) provisional result

Direct link to check Village Panchayat Secretary( Talati Cum Mantri) provisional merit list

GPSSB 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take printout for future reference.

