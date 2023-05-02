Home / Education / Exam Results / Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 declared at bseh.org.in, link here

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 declared at bseh.org.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and other details below.

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed Special Chance/Re-Appear Exam March-2023 can check their results through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Direct link to check Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to reappear for July 2023 D.El.Ed eam can apply for it from May 9 to May 23, 2023 without any late fees. With late fees of 100/- candidates can apply from May 24 to May 30, 2023, 300/- candidates can apply from May 31 to June 6, 2023 and 1000/- late fees from June 7 to June 13, 2023.

The application fees for D.El.Ed Re-appear exam is 800/- per subject and in more than one subject (re-appear) the examination fee is 200/- per additional subject and the maximum examination fee is 2000/-.

