HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022 released at hpbose.org, direct link
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for August 2022 session today, October 7. Students who took the supplementary examination can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can check their HPBOSE class 12th Supplementary results through their roll number.
Here's the direct link to check the class 12th supplementary result.
HP Board 12th supplementary Result 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website at hbpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Next, click on “12th (Compartment/Improvement/Additional/Diploma Holder(Re-Appear)) Examination Result, August-2022”
Enter your roll number and click on search button
HP Board 12th supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download it and and take print out for future reference.
