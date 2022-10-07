Home / Education / Exam Results / HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022 released at hpbose.org, direct link

HP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022 released at hpbose.org, direct link

exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2022 07:53 PM IST

HPBOSE has announced the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for August 2022 session today, October 7.

ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board Class 12 Supplementary examination result for August 2022 session today, October 7. Students who took the supplementary examination can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can check their HPBOSE class 12th Supplementary results through their roll number.

Here's the direct link to check the class 12th supplementary result.

HP Board 12th supplementary Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hbpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on “12th (Compartment/Improvement/Additional/Diploma Holder(Re-Appear)) Examination Result, August-2022”

Enter your roll number and click on search button

HP Board 12th supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
