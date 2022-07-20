HPCET result 2022 announced at himtu.ac.in, direct link and how to check scores

HPCET 2022 Result: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU or HIMTU) Hamirpur has announced results of the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test or HPCET 2022. Candidates who took the undergraduate admission test can go to himtu.ac.in and view their score cards.

HPCET result 2022 direct link

HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutions of Himachal Pradesh.

Students can check their results using roll numbers. These are the steps to follow:

How to check HPCET 2022 result

Go to himtu.ac.in. On the home page, under the notice board, click on ‘Result of HPCET-2022’. Enter your roll number and/or name. Submit and check result. Take a printout of the page.

Prior to result declaration, on July 16, the university had released HPCET final answer key for BTech and BPharm courses.