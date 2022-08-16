HPSC Lecturer Group-B results out at hpsc.gov.in, know how to download

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result for the recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department.

Candidates can now check their result at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the Lecturer (Group-B) Exam on June 11 and 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 437 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

The candidates declared qualified will have to appear for viva-voce provisionally. According to the notification, the details for the same will be informed separately through an announcement either displayed on the commission's website or published in various newspapers.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Recruitment Test Result for Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. Advt No. 11/2021 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022”

Click on the download link for the result

The result pdf will appear on your screen

Check and download the result

Click here for the direct link to the result pdf.