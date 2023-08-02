Home / Education / Exam Results / HSSC releases revised results for group 56 and group 57 at hssc.gov.in, check list here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) releases revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 on official website hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) has released the revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 today, August 2. Candidates can check the revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC releases revised results for group 56 and group 57 at hssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The HSSC CET 2023 Group 56 and Group 57 result was announced on July 25.

Direct link to check HSSC CET Group 56 result

Direct link to check HSSC CET Group 57 result

The list of candidates who were added as a result of the revised results is in Annexure A, while the list of candidates who were eliminated as a result of the revised results is in Annexure B.

HSSC group 56 and group 57 revised result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Corrigendum result of Group 56 and the Corrigendum result of Group 57

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
