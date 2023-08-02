HSSC releases revised results for group 56 and group 57 at hssc.gov.in, check list here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) has released the revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 today, August 2. Candidates can check the revised result for Group 56 and Group 57 on the official website at hssc.gov.in. HSSC releases revised results for group 56 and group 57 at hssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HSSC CET 2023 Group 56 and Group 57 result was announced on July 25.

The list of candidates who were added as a result of the revised results is in Annexure A, while the list of candidates who were eliminated as a result of the revised results is in Annexure B.

HSSC group 56 and group 57 revised result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Corrigendum result of Group 56 and the Corrigendum result of Group 57

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.