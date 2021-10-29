HSSC SI Result 2021: Haryana Police SI female final result out at hssc.gov.in

HSSC SI Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the final results of the recruitment examination for the posts of sub-inspector (female) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

The Commission has finalised and declared the result on the basis of the written examination, PST, PMT, scrutiny of documents and socio economic criteria for the post of sub inspector (Female).

Direct link to check Haryana Police SI female final result

How to check Haryana Police SI female final result:

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Final result for the post of sub-inspector (female), Cat No. 2.

The list carrying roll number of candidates qualified for the post will appear on the screen.

Download the list and take its print out.