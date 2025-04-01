IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: Customer Service Associate results declared, direct link here
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 ...Read More
The scores of online main examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure- (i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers, (ii) final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point, (iii) total weighted score (TWS), whereever applicable, is arrived.
As per the tentative calendar, IBPS Clerk Mains exam was scheduled to be held October 13, 2024.
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of provisional allotment process scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.
This recruitment drive will fill up 6,148 Clerk vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: Steps to download
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: Download the results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.
- On the next page, candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a printout of the same for further need.
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: Four sections in Mains exam
IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Live: The Mains exam comprised of four sections -
General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 35 minutes
General English: 40 questions, 40 marks. Duration: 35 minutes
Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: Part A: 10 questions of 2 makes each. Part B: 40 questions of 1 mark each. Duration: 45 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks. Duration: 45 minutes
