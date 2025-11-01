Edit Profile
    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check results when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Nov 1, 2025 1:49:58 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Customer Service Associates preliminary exam results are not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS Clerk Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Customer Service Associates preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associate preliminary examination was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The online preliminary exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    The preliminary examination result as per official notification will releasen in November 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

    The Institute will fill up 13533 Customer Service Associates through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 1, 2025 1:49:57 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: When is prelims result expected?

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The preliminary examination result as per official notification will releasen in November 2025.

    Nov 1, 2025 1:38:26 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Pattern of exam

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The online preliminary exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    Nov 1, 2025 1:34:08 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Exam dates

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The Customer Service Associate preliminary examination was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

    Nov 1, 2025 1:29:55 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where to check results?

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: When released, candidates who have appeared for Customer Service Associates preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    Nov 1, 2025 1:25:17 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Date and time

    IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The exact date and time of release of the Customer Service Associates prelims result have not been announced yet.

