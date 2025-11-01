IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Where, how to check results when out
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Customer Service Associates preliminary exam results are not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet released IBPS Clerk Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Customer Service Associates preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The Customer Service Associate preliminary examination was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The online preliminary exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The test duration was one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability....Read More
The preliminary examination result as per official notification will releasen in November 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.
The Institute will fill up 13533 Customer Service Associates through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
