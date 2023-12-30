close_game
IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 30, 2023 11:44 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list has been released. The direct link to check list is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list. Candidates who have appeared for Clerk written examination can check the provisional allotment under the reserve list through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, direct link here
IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, direct link here

The list is available to candidates on the official website from December 29 to January 28, 2024. To download the provisional list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check provisional allotment list 

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by Government of India/ others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

In the event of some or any of the participating Banks providing further vacancies during the year up to March 2024, further provisional allotment from the Reserve List may be carried out. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Exam and College Guide
