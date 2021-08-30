IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale I prelims scores released, direct link

IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I prelims scores: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 30 released the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination.

Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination scores at ibps.in

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam scores 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores will be displayed 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Direct link to check the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores

Candidates who have qualified in CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the online IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9.

IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination is of qualifying nature. IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the exam.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS regularly for latest updates on the exam. The IBPS had recently released the results of the preliminary examinations.