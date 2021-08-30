Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale I prelims scores released, direct link
IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I prelims scores: Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale I prelims scores released, direct link

  • IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I prelims scores: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 30 released the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:31 PM IST

Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination scores at ibps.in

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam scores 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores will be displayed 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Direct link to check the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores

Candidates who have qualified in CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the online IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9.

IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination is of qualifying nature. IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the exam.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS regularly for latest updates on the exam. The IBPS had recently released the results of the preliminary examinations.

Topics
ibps rrb score ibps scores ibps officer scale 1 result + 1 more
