IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale I prelims scores released, direct link
- IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I prelims scores: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 30 released the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination.
IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I prelims scores: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 30 released the scores of CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination.
Candidates who have taken the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
How to check IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination scores at ibps.in
1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam scores 3) You will be directed to a login page 4) Key in your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores will be displayed 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.
Direct link to check the IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I prelims scores
Candidates who have qualified in CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination are eligible to appear in the online IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9.
IBPS CRP-RRB-X Officer Scale I preliminary examination is of qualifying nature. IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the exam.
Note: Visit the official website of IBPS regularly for latest updates on the exam. The IBPS had recently released the results of the preliminary examinations.