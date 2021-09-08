IBPS Office Assistant Prelims score cards 2021 out, link for RRBs X GP B scores

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the score card of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2021. The score cards can be viewed until September 17.

IBPS had on September 3 declared the results CRP RRB X Office Assistant (clerk) preliminary examination 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their score cards on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS office assistant prelims 2021 score card

How to check IBPS office assistant prelims 2021 score cards :

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view scores of online preliminary exam for CRP RRBs-X office assistants

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your scores will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer