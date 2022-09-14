IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022 out, know how to check officer scale 1 result

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 14 declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results (RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI). The exam is conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks. The result will be available for viewing till September 20.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the IBPS PO prelims results 2022 on ibps.in.

Direct link to check IBPS PO prelims results

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

1) Visit the official website ibps.in

2) Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP RRBs-XI’ link

3) Enter Registration Number and Password on the Login page that opens

4) The Results/scores will appear on the screen

5) Download the result for future reference

Note: Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for latest news and updates.