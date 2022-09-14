Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022 out, know how to check officer scale 1 result

IBPS RRB PO Prelims results 2022 out, know how to check officer scale 1 result

exam results
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 14 declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results.

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The exam is conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks.(ibps.in)
IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The exam is conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks.(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 14 declared the IBPS PO preliminary examination results (RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI). The exam is conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks. The result will be available for viewing till September 20.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the IBPS PO prelims results 2022 on ibps.in.

Direct link to check IBPS PO prelims results

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims results 2022

1) Visit the official website ibps.in

2) Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP RRBs-XI’ link

3) Enter Registration Number and Password on the Login page that opens

4) The Results/scores will appear on the screen

5) Download the result for future reference

Note: Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website for latest news and updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result
ibps result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out