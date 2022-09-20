Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Prelims scores 2022 out, here's direct link for officers scale 1 marks

IBPS PO Prelims scores 2022 out, here's direct link for officers scale 1 marks

Published on Sep 20, 2022 07:59 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result/scores for online preliminary examination for Officer scale 1 posts.

IBPS PO Prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores/result for online preliminary examination for Officers scale 1 posts.

Interested candidates can now check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in

Online Mains examination will tentatively be conducted on October 1, 2022.

Shortlisted candidates in the mains exam will be called for an interview.

Candidates can access the result/scorecards by keying in their registration number and password.

The results will be available on the website till September 30, 2022.

Candidates will be finally shortlisted only on the basis of marks obtained in online main examination and will be shortlisted for interviews and final merit listing.

Here’s how to check IBPS PO prelims scores

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB Officer scale-1 Result 2022 link

Key in the login details and submit

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

