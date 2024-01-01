close_game
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains provisional allotment result out on ibps.in, link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains provisional allotment result out on ibps.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 02:12 PM IST

Login credentials required to check IBPS RRB Clerk results are registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced provisional allotment results of the Main examination for recruitment of Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB Clerk 2023).

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains provisional allotment result out on ibps.in

Candidates can go to ibps.in and check RRB Clerk Main results.

As per information displayed on the official website, results of IBPS RRB Clerk Mains examination will be available for download up to December 31.

Login credentials required to check IBPS RRB Clerk results are registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains result 2023

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. Go to CRB RRBs and then open the RRB phase XI link.
  3. now, open the RRB Mains provisional result link.
  4. Login by entering the required details.
  5. Check and download the result.

Exam and College Guide
