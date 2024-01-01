IBPS RRB Clerk Mains provisional allotment result out on ibps.in, link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced provisional allotment results of the Main examination for recruitment of Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB Clerk 2023). IBPS RRB Clerk Mains provisional allotment result out on ibps.in

Candidates can go to ibps.in and check RRB Clerk Main results.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per information displayed on the official website, results of IBPS RRB Clerk Mains examination will be available for download up to December 31.

Login credentials required to check IBPS RRB Clerk results are registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains result 2023

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023