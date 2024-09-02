Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 2, 2024 9:54 AM IST
    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2024 Live: The results of the preliminary examination are expected soon on ibps.in.
    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims exam results will be announced on ibps.in
    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims exam results will be announced on ibps.in

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2024 Live: The results of the RRB Clerk and RRB PO prelims examination conducted by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) are expected soon. Once declared, candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO prelims results on ibps.in. According to the institute, the prelims results were tentatively scheduled for August/September and therefore, the results are expected this month....Read More

    As per the tentative calendar of IBPS, the RRB Clerk and PO examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18.

    The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 will be held on the same day, likely on September 29.

    The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6.

    How to check IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result 2024?

    • Go to ibps.in.
    • Open the RRB PO or RRB Clerk Prelims result link given on the home page.
    • Provide your login details.
    • Submit and download the RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result.

    This recruitment drive will fill 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

    Follow this live blog for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO result date, time, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 2, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Over 9,000 vacancies

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: The IBPS RRB examination is being held for 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

    Sep 2, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO results on ibps.in.

    Sep 2, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results likely in September

    IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: In the exam notification, the institute said that the Prelims result is tentatively scheduled for August/September. With the month of August over, the result is expected to be announced this month.

    News education exam results IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes