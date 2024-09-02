IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 Live: Prelims exam results will be announced on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2024 Live: The results of the RRB Clerk and RRB PO prelims examination conducted by the Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) are expected soon. Once declared, candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO prelims results on ibps.in. According to the institute, the prelims results were tentatively scheduled for August/September and therefore, the results are expected this month....Read More

As per the tentative calendar of IBPS, the RRB Clerk and PO examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18.

The single examination for Officers scale 2 and 3 and the mains examination for Officers scale 1 will be held on the same day, likely on September 29.

The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result 2024?

Go to ibps.in.

Open the RRB PO or RRB Clerk Prelims result link given on the home page.

Provide your login details.

Submit and download the RRB Clerk, PO Prelims result.

This recruitment drive will fill 9923 Group A - Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

Follow this live blog for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO result date, time, direct link and other details.