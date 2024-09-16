IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Prelims results expected soon at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: The scorecards will be released on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the Office Assistant prelims or IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result soon. The result for the Officer Scale I or RRB PO prelims examination has already been declared and the RRB Clerk prelims result is scheduled to be declared next. The result will be available at ibps.in.

To download the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result, candidates need to use the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

As per the exam notification for IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024, the result announcement for the Clerk prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for September.

According to the institute's calendar, the IBPS RRB PO mains examination is expected on September 29

The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6, 2024.

The IBPS RRB Clerk and PO exam is for 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks.

Follow this live blog for live updates on IBPS RRB Clerk results.