IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Prelims results awaited at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live: Prelims result for Clerk posts expected soon on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Results 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the result of the RRB Clerk Prelims examination soon. When announced, candidates can check it on ibps.in. Earlier this week, the instute announced the result of RRB PO Prelims for a limited number of candidates. In the notification, the institute said that candidates who have received an SMS from IBPS can check their exam update on ibps.in.

The IBPS, the RRB Clerk and PO Prelims examinations were held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18 as per the tentative calendar of the institute.

The single examination for officers scale 2 and 3 and the main examination for officers scale 1 (IBPS RRB PO Mains) will likely be held on September 29.

The RRB Clerk mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 6.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

