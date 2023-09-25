IBPS RRB Officers Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III results released at ibps.in, here's direct link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB PO results today, September 25. Candidates can check the results on the official website at www.ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Results 2023: Check Officers (Scale-I, II & III) Results on www.ibps.in

The IBPS PO results have been announced for Officers (Scale-I, II & III). The IBPS PO online Main / Single examination was conducted in August 2023. The interview for Officers Scale I, II and III will be held in October/November 2023. The IBPS RRB PO Scale-I, II & III officer examination was conducted on September 10.

IBPS RRB PO result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your IBPS RRB PO results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON