Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 on August 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Officer Scale I preliminary examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 declared at ibps.in, direct link here

The results will be available to candidates on the official site of IBPS from August 23 to August 30, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023. The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 21, 2023.

Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in September 2023. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON