ICAI Result 2025: CA Foundation, Inter, Final May exam results tomorrow at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam results 2025 tomorrow, July 6. When declared, candidates can check the ICAI May exam results on the official website, icai.nic.in. ICAI Result 2025: CA Foundation, Inter, Final May exam results tomorrow

Also read: UPSC announces CBI Assistant Programmer written exam result at upsc.gov.in

To check the result, candidates will need to use their registration numbers along with roll numbers.

According to the official notice, ICAI CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared at around 2 PM, and the CA Foundation results will be announced at 5 PM.

This year, ICAI conducted the CA May examinations from May 2 to 14.

The Intermediate examination for group 1 was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.

However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.

The CA Foundation exam was held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025.

Also read: BPSC 71st CCE Prelims postponed, another exam's date revised

ICAI CA result 2025: How to check results when announced

To check the results after the official announcement, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the CA Final, Intermediate or Foundation May 2025 exam result link, as required.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of ICAI.