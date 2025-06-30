ICAI CA Result 2025 Date: CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation scores releasing on July 6 at icai.nic.in, check notice

ICAI CA Result 2025 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May exam results date. In a notice, the ICAI informed that the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation Results 2025 will likely be declared on July 6, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their scores from the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Results Date 2025 live updates ICAI CA Result 2025 Date: CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation results will be released on July 6 at icai.nic.in. Check timings here. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

Candidates can will need to enter their Registration Number along with Roll Number to check their results when out.

According to the official notice, ICAI CA Final ad Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM, and the CA Foundation results will be announced at 5 PM.

The official notice, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in May 2025 are likely to be declared on 6th July 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

ICAI conducted the May examinations from May 2 to 14. The CA Inter group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.

The exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.

The CA Foundation Exams 2025 were held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025,

ICAI CA result 2025: Steps to download scores

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit official website at icai.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation May 2025 exam result Enter your credentials to log in, ad submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.