ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020 to be declared on Feb 25
- ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25, 2021, on its official website. A notice in this regard has been uploaded on the institute's official website.
Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
The ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations were conducted in December 2020.
According to the notice, the results for CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11am while the results of the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be declared at 2pm on Thursday, February 25.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for d.ownloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," reads the official notice.
How to check ICSI CS results 2020 after it is declared:
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the link of ICSI CS result 2021 appearing under the 'What's new' section
Key in your credentials and login
The ICSI CS result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020 to be declared on Feb 25
- ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP HRTC conductor written test result 2021 declared, check complete list here
- Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Tuesday, February 23 announced the result of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the recruitment of 568 posts of Conducto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU TEE December 2020 results declared, here's direct link
- IGNOU TEE December 2020 results: Candidates who have appeared in the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examination can check their results online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link
- HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP PCS result 2019: Women's impressive show continues
- UP PCS result 2019: Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam
- The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here
- Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here
- Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019
- Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam
- Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here
- Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
- TNUSRB constable result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO main results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional, Executive programme December 2020 exam results on Feb 25
- The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox