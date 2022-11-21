ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Live Updates: CSEET results today at icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Live Updates: CSEET results will be announced today, November 21, 2022 and will be available at icsi.edu. Check latest updates below.
ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result Live Updates: Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce ICSI CSEET November 2022 Result on November 21, 2022. The CSEET results will be declared at 4 pm today. Candidates who have registered and appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
The examination was conducted on November 12 and November 14, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.
To qualify the examination, candidates will have to score 40 percent marks in individual subject and 50 percent marks in aggregate. Candidates can check the latest updates on result and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 21, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Nov 21, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ICSI CSEET november 2022 result download
Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Nov 21, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Nov 21, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Nov 21, 2022 01:03 PM IST
