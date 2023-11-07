ICSI CSEET November Result 2023: Where, how to check it

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) is expected to announce results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held in November soon. Usually, these results are announced in around ten days. When declared, candidates will be able to check it on the website icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Where, how to check November results

The November edition of ICSI CSEET 2023 took place on Saturday, November 4, in remote proctored mode. To candidates who could not appear in the exam that day due to technical issues, another opportunity was given on November 6, Monday.

Results of all these candidates will be announced together. As seen in the past, the institute will provide information regarding the result date and time before it is announced.

Application number and date of birth are required to check CSEET results.

How to check CSEET result November 2023

Go to the website icsi.edu. The result login window will be displayed on the home page. Enter your credentials and submit. Check your CSEET result.

In the case of CSEET results, e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website of the institute after declaration of result.

No physical copy of result-cum-marks sheet will be be issued to the Candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON