Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET result 2023 out on icsi.edu; Here's how to check CSEET Jan results

ICSI CSEET result 2023 out on icsi.edu; Here's how to check CSEET Jan results

exam results
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 04:30 PM IST

CSEET Result 2023: Candidates can now visit icsi.edu to checl CSEET January 2023 results. Follow live updates on CSEET result 2023.

ICSI CSEET result 2023 out on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CSEET result 2023 out on icsi.edu, direct link & how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results. Candidates can now visit icsi.edu to checl CSEET January 2023 results. Follow live updates on CSEET result 2023.

The entrance test was held on January 7 and 9.

ICSI CSEET result 2022 direct link

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” ICSI said in the result notice.

ICSI further said that marks sheets of CSEET January 2023 will be uploaded on the institute website immediately after announcement of result and no copy of physical marks sheet will be provided.

How to check CSEET 2022 result

  1. Go to icsi.edu.
  2. On the home page, open the CSEET result link.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. View scores and download the mark sheet.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi exam result.
icsi exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out