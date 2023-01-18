ICSI CSEET result 2023 out on icsi.edu; Here's how to check CSEET Jan results

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results. Candidates can now visit icsi.edu to checl CSEET January 2023 results. Follow live updates on CSEET result 2023.

The entrance test was held on January 7 and 9.

ICSI CSEET result 2022 direct link

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” ICSI said in the result notice.

ICSI further said that marks sheets of CSEET January 2023 will be uploaded on the institute website immediately after announcement of result and no copy of physical marks sheet will be provided.

How to check CSEET 2022 result

Go to icsi.edu. On the home page, open the CSEET result link. Enter your login details. View scores and download the mark sheet.