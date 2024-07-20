The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CSEET Result 2024 on July 20, 2024. The result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be announced today at 2 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2024 releasing today at icsi.edu, know how to check

The ICSI CSEET examination was held on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

As per the official notice, the result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website. Also the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates.

To download the CSEET results 2024, candidates must enter details such as their registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials. All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check their respective results.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.