 CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 19, 2024 02:40 PM IST

CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out. The direct link to check marks is given here.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has declared CDAC C-CAT Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for CDAC Computerized Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of CDAC at cdac.in.

CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

C-DAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT) at the Test Centres was conducted on July 6 and 7, 2024.

Candidates will be provided ranks based on their performances in Sections A+B, Sections A+B+C of C-CAT. If a candidate appears for multiple sections and qualifies in them, he/she will be provided multiple ranks.

Direct link to check CDAC C-CAT Result 2024

CDAC C-CAT Result 2024: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CDAC at cdac.in.
  • Click on CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

C-DAC’s PG Diploma admission process has two counselling sessions and three rounds of seat allocations. There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling. The dates for the same will be announced after the results are declared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CDAC.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On