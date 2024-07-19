The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has declared CDAC C-CAT Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for CDAC Computerized Common Entrance Test can check the results on the official website of CDAC at cdac.in. CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 out at cdac.in, direct link to check marks here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

C-DAC's Common Admission Test (C-CAT) at the Test Centres was conducted on July 6 and 7, 2024.

Candidates will be provided ranks based on their performances in Sections A+B, Sections A+B+C of C-CAT. If a candidate appears for multiple sections and qualifies in them, he/she will be provided multiple ranks.

CDAC C-CAT Result 2024: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CDAC at cdac.in.

Click on CDAC C-CAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

C-DAC’s PG Diploma admission process has two counselling sessions and three rounds of seat allocations. There are two rounds of seat allocations based on the first counselling. The dates for the same will be announced after the results are declared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CDAC.