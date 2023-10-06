National Testing Agency, NTA has released IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Assistant cum Typist for IGNOU exam can check the result through the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in. IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The written exam for JAT was conducted on July 31, 2023 and the skill test of shortlisted candidates in written test was conducted on September 19, 2023. On the basis of written and skill test, result of the following Post is hereby declared on October 5, 2023.

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Click on IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on March 22 and ended on April 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts of Junior Assistant cum Typist in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Recruitment.

