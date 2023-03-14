IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2023: Where, how to check score

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to announce result of the PhD Entrance exam 2023 soon. Candidates can check it on ignou.ac.in, when declared.

The PhD entrance examination was conducted on January 8.

Answer key of the entrance test was released on March 1 and candidates were asked to submit their feedback through email by March 4, 6 pm.

Next, result of the entrance test will be announced.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the IGNOU PhD entrance exam result link.

Login by entering the asked details.

On the next page, your PhD entrance exam scorecard will be displayed.

View and download the result.

Candidates are also advised to check official social media pages of the university as information related to exam result may be shared by the university there.