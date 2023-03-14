Home / Education / Exam Results / IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2023: Where, how to check score

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2023: Where, how to check score

exam results
Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:31 PM IST

The PhD entrance examination was conducted on January 8. Results are expected soon on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2023: Where, how to check score
IGNOU PhD Entrance Test Result 2023: Where, how to check score
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to announce result of the PhD Entrance exam 2023 soon. Candidates can check it on ignou.ac.in, when declared.

The PhD entrance examination was conducted on January 8.

Answer key of the entrance test was released on March 1 and candidates were asked to submit their feedback through email by March 4, 6 pm.

Next, result of the entrance test will be announced.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the IGNOU PhD entrance exam result link.

Login by entering the asked details.

On the next page, your PhD entrance exam scorecard will be displayed.

View and download the result.

Candidates are also advised to check official social media pages of the university as information related to exam result may be shared by the university there.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou exam result.
ignou exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out