Home / Education / Exam Results / IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Oct 12, 2022 09:44 AM IST

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check result through the direct link and steps given below.

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in, here’s direct link to check
IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 declared at ignou.ac.in, here’s direct link to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared IGNOU TEE June Result 2022 on October 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Term Exam examination conducted in June can check the results through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The result can be checked by all appeared candidates through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IGNOU TEE June Result 2022

IGNOU TEE June Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU TEE December Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the enrolment number and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the website, incase any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou tee june education news
ignou tee june education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out