Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021 declared, here's how to check

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021: Indian Coast Guard has announced the result of Navik (02/2021 Batch) on its website.

Candidates who have applied for Coast Guard Navik Recruitment Exam 2020-21 can now check the list of the shortlisted candidates for the final medical exam online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

According to the result notification, Candidates whose initial or review/appeal medicals could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been considered for the final medical at INS Chilka as per vacancy and standing in the merit.

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021:

How to check Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR FINAL MEDICALS AT INS CHILKA FOR NAVIK(GD) 02/2020 BATCH (RENAMED AS 01/2021 BATCH)"

The Indian Coast Guard Navik GD results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

