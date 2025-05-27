Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2025 11:54 AM IST

JAC 10th Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned in this article to check Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results of JAC Class 10 2025 on Tuesday, May 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10 board exams this year can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com. Alternatively, the results can also be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC Class 10 results 2025 live updates

JAC 10th Result 2025 is out, Know the steps to check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
JAC 10th Result 2025 is out, Know the steps to check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

JAC Class 10 Results 2025: How to check scores when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when released.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the home page, click on the link to check JAC 10th Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: JAC 10th Result 2025 on HT portal today, steps to check Jharkhand Class 10 Matric result

The JAC Class 10 results 2025 was announced at a press conference. Along with the results, board official also shared other important details like overall pass percentage, toppers, gender wise pass percentage, and more.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Jharkhand Board 10th Result, JAC Result, JAC 10th Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / JAC 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On