JAC 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results of JAC Class 10 2025 on Tuesday, May 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10 board exams this year can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com. Alternatively, the results can also be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC Class 10 results 2025 live updates JAC 10th Result 2025 is out, Know the steps to check the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results at jacresults.com. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

JAC Class 10 Results 2025: How to check scores when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when released.

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the home page, click on the link to check JAC 10th Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: JAC 10th Result 2025 on HT portal today, steps to check Jharkhand Class 10 Matric result

The JAC Class 10 results 2025 was announced at a press conference. Along with the results, board official also shared other important details like overall pass percentage, toppers, gender wise pass percentage, and more.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.