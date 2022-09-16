Jamia Millia Islamia to adopt CUET for 10 undergraduate courses

Unlike other central government universities in the national Capital that have adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for nearly all courses, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opted for the CUET for admitting students to 10 undergraduate programmes in the 2022-23 academic session.

The university already has an entrance mechanism in place and admits students in both undergraduate and postgraduate through an examination.

University officials said the varsity had taken the decision to adopt CUET for select courses in its maiden year.

The decision was also communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

University officials said the varsity will review its decision on CUET next year based on this year’s experience.

“Since CUET-UG is being implemented for the first time this year, we wanted to see how the examination works for us. We will hold entrance exams for select courses through CUET-UG, while admissions to other courses will continue to take place through the entrance exam conducted by the varsity every year. That way, we will be able to assess the experience of conducting both exams and accordingly take a call in the future,” said registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri, while explaining the university’s decision to use CUET for a limited number of courses.

The 10 undergraduate courses for which admission will be based on CUET scores are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.

Besides filling out the CUET form, students interested in applying for these courses were required to register for the JMI admission portal as well.

With the declaration of CUET results, students will have to wait for the university’s merit list now.

Except for the vocational course in solar energy, the eligibility criteria for all courses are a senior secondary school certificate or an equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate or in the subjects concerned.