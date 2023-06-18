JEE Advanced 2023 results declared, here's how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in from 10 am onwards. JEE Advanced 2023 results live updates. JEE Advanced 2023 results released at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to check(HT File)

To Check the JEE Advanced 2023 results candidates can check the follow the steps given below:

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: How to check results

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the official site of the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.