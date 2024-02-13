National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 13 announced results of the JEE Main 2024 session 1, the entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses at participating institutions across the country. JEE Main 2024 session 1 result live updates JEE Main 2024 session 1 result declared, link to check scorecards

Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecards.

Direct link to view JEE Main 2024 result

The first session of JEE Main 2024 was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) examination took place on the first day, while the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was conducted on all the other days.

A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.

NTA has announced results of the Engineering paper only. Scores of the Architecture and Planning paper are awaited.

The final answer key of the examination has also been published.

The provisional answer key of the examination was issued on February 6 and candidates were given a window between February 7 and 9 to raise objections, if any. The NTA reviewed their feedback and prepared the final answer key.

All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced during the final results, after the session 2 examination is over.

JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Planning courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates from various categories will also be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced, the screening test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).