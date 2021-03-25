JEE Main March result 2021 declared, here's how to check

JEE Main March result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main March examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main March session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Follow JEE Main March result 2021 live updates

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from March 16 to 18, 2021, at 792 centres. Around 6,19,638 candidates had registered for the JEE Main March session examination, out of which, 20,382 candidates had registered to write the examination in their regional language including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.

Also Read: JEE Main March Result 2021 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link for NTA score

NTA had released the provisional answer keys of March 2021 exam on March 20, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till March 22, 2021. Based on the objections, the agency released the final answer key for the JEE Main March session exam on March 23, 2021.

Direct link to check JEE Main March result 2021.

How to check JEE Main March result 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Main March Results 2021

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

JEE Main results for March 2021 exam will be displayed on the screen

The examination was held in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).