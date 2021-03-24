JEE Main March Result 2021 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link for NTA score

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main Result 2021 for the March session on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the March examination can check the result through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Around 6.21 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

The Joint Entrance Examination was conducted from March 16 to 18, 2021 at 792 centers across the country. The final answer key has already been released by the Agency and is available on the official site. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JEE main 2021 March session result

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main Result 2021 for March session link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE main March result 2021(jeemain.nta.nic.in)





This year NTA will be conducting JEE Main exam four times- February, March, April, and May 2021. The April session examination would be conducted from April 27 to April 30, 2021.