Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main Result 2021 live: Final answer key out, results expected soon
JEE Main March Result 2021.
JEE Main March Result 2021.(PTI file )
Live

JEE Main Result 2021 live: Final answer key out, results expected soon

  • JEE Main Result 2021 live updates: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 March session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST

JEE Main Result 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main March session examination and now the agency is expected to declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main March 2021 exams. Generally, NTA announces the results of JEE main exams soon after the release of the Final answer key. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 March session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: JEE Main March Final answer key 2021 exam released at jeemain.nta.nic

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from March 16 to 18, 2021, at 792 centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2021 expected soon, here’s how to check it on mobile

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the results.

This year JEE Main exam will be held in two more Sessions. The next two sessions will be held in April and May.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST

    JEE main Feb results 2021: Six get 100 NTA score

    Six candidates had scored 100 NTA score in the JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech/BE) exam held in February 2021 by National Testing Agency (NTA). The six candidates are Ranjim Prabal Das (Delhi), Pravar Kataria (Delhi NCT) Ananth Krishna Kidambi (Gujarat) Saket Jha (Rajasthan), Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh), Siddhant Mukherjee (Maharashtra).

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:59 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2021: How to check on mobile

    • Open google chrome or any other search browser.

    • Type JEE Main official website on the box- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    • The new page will open where candidates will have to click on JEE Main Result 2021 link.

    • Enter the login details and click on submit.

    • Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen.

    • Check the result and download the page.

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    What is score normalisation process?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) normalises the score to identify a candidate’s actual merit/rank by creating the same level playing field for every student. The agency calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places. Candidates would be distributed into four sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. JEE Main 2021 results for each session will be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and percentiles Scores separately for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry) and the total score.

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:16 PM IST

    JEE Main 2021: Compilation of NTA score and preparation of result

    The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the sessions (Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2) would be merged and will be called the NTA scores which will then be used for the compilation of JEE Main result and further processing for deciding the allocation.

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:12 PM IST

    JEE Main 2021: Preparation of results for each Session

    The JEE Main 2021 examination results for each session will be prepared in the form of:

    ➢ Raw Scores

    ➢ Percentiles Scores of total raw scores

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:07 PM IST

    JEE Main 2021: No re-evaluation of result

    There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the JEE Main result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained by the National Testing Agency.

  • MAR 24, 2021 02:01 PM IST

    Top 20 engineering colleges of India: NIRF Report

    1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

    2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

    4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

    5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

    6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

    7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

    8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

    9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

    10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

    11. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

    12. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

    13. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

    14. Anna University

    15. Vellore Institute of Technology

    16. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

    17. Jadavpur University

    18. Institute of Chemical Technology

    19. National Institute of Technology Warangal

    20. Amrita School of Engineering

  • MAR 24, 2021 01:59 PM IST

    JEE Main March Final answer key out

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the final answer keys for the JEE Main 2021 March session exam. Candidates can check the JEE Main March final answer key 2021 by clicking here

  • MAR 24, 2021 01:51 PM IST

    JEE Main March Result 2021: Where to check

    After the JEE Main results 2021 for the March session exam is announced, candidates will be able to check their results on the following websites:

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • MAR 24, 2021 01:46 PM IST

    How to check JEE main results 2021 for March session exam after it is declared:

    a) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    b) Click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 March results

    c) Key in your credentials and login

    d)JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

    e) Download the results and take a printout too.

  • MAR 24, 2021 01:42 PM IST

    JEE Main March Result 2021 expected to be out soon

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2021 for March session examination anytime soon on its official website.

