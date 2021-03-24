JEE Main Result 2021 live: Final answer key out, results expected soon

JEE Main Result 2021 live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main March session examination and now the agency is expected to declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main March 2021 exams. Generally, NTA announces the results of JEE main exams soon after the release of the Final answer key. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 March session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the JEE main examination from March 16 to 18, 2021, at 792 centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the results.

This year JEE Main exam will be held in two more Sessions. The next two sessions will be held in April and May.