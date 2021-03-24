JEE Main March Final answer key 2021 exam released at jeemain.nta.nic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the JEE main March exam 2021 final answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE main examination was held between March 16 to March 18.

Direct link to check to check the JEE main March 2021 final answer key

The result of the JEE main March 2021 exam will be prepared and declared on the basis of this final answer key.









Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer keys of March 2021 exam. Candidates were given chance to check the provisional answer keys and raise objection/s against them.

The challenges raised against answer keys were examined by subject experts and changes were made if required. NTA’s decision regarding the challenges is final.

The result of JEE main February session exam is expected by March 7.

