IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main March Final answer key 2021 exam released at jeemain.nta.nic
JEEE Main March Final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the JEE main March exam 2021 final answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEEE Main March Final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the JEE main March exam 2021 final answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE Main March Final answer key 2021 exam released at jeemain.nta.nic

  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:58 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the JEE main March exam 2021 final answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE main examination was held between March 16 to March 18.

Direct link to check to check the JEE main March 2021 final answer key

The result of the JEE main March 2021 exam will be prepared and declared on the basis of this final answer key.



Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer keys of March 2021 exam. Candidates were given chance to check the provisional answer keys and raise objection/s against them.

The challenges raised against answer keys were examined by subject experts and changes were made if required. NTA’s decision regarding the challenges is final.

The result of JEE main February session exam is expected by March 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jee main iit jee main exam jee main answer key + 1 more

Related Stories

IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
competitive exams

JEE Main March answer key 2021: Last day to raise objections, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • JEE Mains March answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections against the JEE Main March answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 1 pm.
READ FULL STORY
The April session of JEE Main 2021 will start from 27th. PTI / Representative image
The April session of JEE Main 2021 will start from 27th. PTI / Representative image
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021: Last minute math revision tips for B.E/B.Tech aspirants

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Mathematics is considered to be the toughest segment of JEE Main Paper I. Here are expert tips to fine-tune your revision tactics and help you ace the subject.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP