JEE Main March 2021 exam answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses of March session exam for answer key challenge on Saturday, March 20. Candidates who have appeared in March session JEE main exam can check the answer keys by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main March exam answer key 2021: Link to check and raise objections

The JEE main examination was held between March 16-18 throughout the country and abroad in Computer based mode.

Interested candidates can check the answer keys and raise objection/s till 1pm on March 22. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged as processing charges.

The processing fee may be paid through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 3pm on March 22.

The challenges raised will be examined by subject experts and changes will be made if there is any requirement. NTA’s decision regarding the challenges made by candidates will be final.