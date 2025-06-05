Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 released, direct link to check JAC Class 12 results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2025 02:28 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 has been released. The direct link to check JAC Class 12 results for Arts stream is given below. 

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has released the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025 for Arts Stream on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website at jacresults.com. Jharkhand 12th Arts Results 2025 live updates

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 has been released. Students can check their results via the direct link given here.
Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025 has been released. Students can check their results via the direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter their details like Roll Number to check their results. 

Direct link to check JAC 12th Arts Results 2025

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in as well as on the HT Portal. 

The results were announced by the Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council at the press conference. Along with the results, the Board also shared details like pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and more. 

Also read: Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: JAC Class 12 results declared, here's how to check

Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check their JAC Class 12 Arts results by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result 2025. 

3. Enter your log in credentials and submit. 

4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand Board. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
