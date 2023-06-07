Home / Education / Exam Results / Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 out at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, link here

Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 out at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, link here

HT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2023

Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has declared Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023. Candidates can check the B.Ed Combined Entrance Competitive result 2023 on the official site of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 out at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The B.Ed Entrance Competitive Examination was conducted on May 13, 2023. The answer key was released on May 15 and the last date to raise objections was till May 17, 2023.

Direct link to check Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023

Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results can do it through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Click on results section available on the page.
  • Click on Jharkhand JCECEB B.Ed Result 2023 link available in the drop down box.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, along with the results, the final answer keys have also been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download it from the website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JCECEB.

