JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results of Jammu region (Summer Zone).

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2021: Direct link to check results

Visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Jammu division results

Key in your roll number and click on view results

Your JKBOSE Class 10 result for Jammu division will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer for future referenc