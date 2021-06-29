Home / Education / Exam Results / JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link
JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
JKBOSE Class 10 Results: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
exam results

JKBOSE Class 10 Results for Jammu Summer Zone declared, direct link

  • JKBOSE Class 10 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results for Jammu region (Summer zone).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:14 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the Secondary School Examination or Class 10 results of Jammu region (Summer Zone).

Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2020 from Jammu division can check their results by visiting jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE class 10 annual examination 2021: Direct link to check results

Visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Jammu division results

Key in your roll number and click on view results

Your JKBOSE Class 10 result for Jammu division will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer for future referenc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose result jammu summer zone + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.