close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here

JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 08:32 PM IST

JKSSB releases the final selection list for Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final selection list for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department on November 14. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final selection list through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Download the JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023
Download the JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023

Direct link to check the final selection list for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department

JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Forwarding Letter of Final Selection List for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020 Dated. 16.12.2020, under Item No. 099”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

Take the printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out