JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final selection list for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department on November 14. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final selection list through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Download the JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023

JKSSB Election Assistant final selection list 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Forwarding Letter of Final Selection List for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020 Dated. 16.12.2020, under Item No. 099”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference

Take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON