JNTUH Supply Results 2025 out for MCA, B.tech courses at results.jntuh.ac.in, check results here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has declared JNTUH Supply Results 2025. The supplementary exam results have been announced for MCA 3rd year 4th semester and fifth semester and B.Tech 1st year examinations. Candidates can check the results through the official website of JNTUH at results.jntuh.ac.in. JNTUH Supply Results 2025 out for MCA, B.tech courses, check results here

The exam results have been announced for MCA III regular/ supplementary IV, V semester examinations and BTech 1st year examinations. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JNTUH Supply Results 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of JNTUH at results.jntuh.ac.in.

2. Click on JNTUH Supply Results 2025 out for MCA, B.tech result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on semester wise result.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNTUH.