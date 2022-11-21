Karnataka CET 2022: KCET Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today

Karnataka Examinations Authority will release Karnataka CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 2 can check the result through the official site of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka CET seat allotment result will be released at 4 pm. Candidates who have been allotted seats can exercise choices from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022.

Karnataka CET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

The last date for reporting to the colleges is on November 26, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KCET at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka CET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates are directed to visit the official website twice every day for availability of seats updates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

