Karnataka GPSTR 2022 result out for Bangalore division, results soon for others

Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka has published results of Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022) for Bengaluru division. Candidates can download their marks sheets from schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The ongoing drive is to recruit 15,000 graduate primary school teachers.

While Karnataka GPSTR result 2022 for Bengaluru division was published on Tuesday, results for Belagavi, Mysore and Kalaburagi divisions will be published on the website after Wednesday and Thursday evening, respectively. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh shared this information on Twitter.

Karnataka GPSTR 2022 result direct link

Candidates can check their results using application number and date of birth. Along with GPTR result, lists of withheld candidates and rejection codes have also been published.