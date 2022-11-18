Karnataka GPSTR Result: Selection list today on schooleducation.kar.nic.in
Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: The selection list for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR) will be released on schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka will publish the 1:1 selection list for recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers (GPSTR) today, November 18, in the evening. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh has shared this information on Twitter.
“The 1:1 'Temporary Selection' list for the recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers will be published on the Department's website tomorrow (Nov 18) after 6 pm,” the minister tweeted.
Once released, candidates can check the selection list on schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Follow the steps given below:
Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: How to check selection list
- Go to the official website for GPSTR, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
- Under the latest news section, look for the selection list.
- Download the selection list. Use login credentials, if required, and check your result.
For issues related to Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021-22, applicants can contact the following helpline numbers: 080-22483140,080- 2222 8805,080-2248314.
