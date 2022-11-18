Karnataka GPSTR Result: Selection list today on schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka will publish the 1:1 selection list for recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers (GPSTR) today, November 18, in the evening. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh has shared this information on Twitter.

“The 1:1 'Temporary Selection' list for the recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers will be published on the Department's website tomorrow (Nov 18) after 6 pm,” the minister tweeted.

Once released, candidates can check the selection list on schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Follow the steps given below:

Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022: How to check selection list

Go to the official website for GPSTR, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Under the latest news section, look for the selection list. Download the selection list. Use login credentials, if required, and check your result.

For issues related to Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment 2021-22, applicants can contact the following helpline numbers: 080-22483140,080- 2222 8805,080-2248314.